Home  >  News

PH military says complying with Facebook policy

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Sep 23 2020 11:08 PM

Watch also in iWant or TFC.tv

Philippine security forces claim they are compliant with Facebook's policies after the social media giant removed propaganda pages with supposed links to the country's military and police due to coordinated inauthentic behavior. - The World Tonight, ANC, September 23, 2020
 
Read More:  ANC   The World Tonight   AFP   PNP   Facebook Philippines   Facebook   coordinated inauthentic behavior   fake accounts   China-based network  