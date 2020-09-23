Ombudsman urged to provide proposals to strengthen anti-graft law

MANILA - Sen. Franklin Drilon said Wednesday he would like specific proposals from the Ombudsman in strengthening the country's anti-graft law after the latter limited public access to government officials' declaration of wealth.

"Transparency ang ating hangarin, kaya ating titingnan 'yung existing law kung ano ang magagawa natin para mapalakas natin ang prinsipyo ng transparency. I would like to see specific proposals from the Ombudsman," he told ABS-CBN's Teleradyo.

(We aim for transparency so we are looking at how to improve and strengthen the principle of transparency in the existing law.)

The Ombudsman had restricted access to officials' Statements of Assets, Liabilities and Net Worth (SALN), allowing their release only for official investigations, by court order, or upon authority from officials themselves.

Sen. Panfilo Lacson, meantime, said he does not see the Ombudsman's order affecting Senate inquiries.

"We mostly rely on damning documents and testimonies of witnesses rather than lifestyle checks or SALNs of government officials in the conduct of our hearings," he said.

--With a report from Sherrie Ann Torres, ABS-CBN News