Low pressure area to dampen parts of Visayas, Mindanao

A low pressure area will dampen parts of the Visayas and Mindanao Wednesday, said the state weather bureau.

The weather disturbance will bring cloudy skies and scattered rains over Caraga, central and eastern Visayas, said PAGASA weather forecaster Ezra Bulquerin.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country will experience fair weather with possible rains in the afternoon or evening, he told TeleRadyo.

The LPA was 365 kilometers east of Catarman, Eastern Samar at 3 a.m. It is unlikely to intesify into a storm, Bulquerin said.

TeleRadyo, Sept. 23, 2020