Groups alarmed by Duterte's move to 'vilify' rights defenders in UN General Assembly

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Sep 23 2020 10:32 PM

President Rodrigo Duterte's defense of his anti-narcotics policies before the United Nations General Assembly did not sit well with human rights activists who claim he is just posturing at the international stage to evade accountability. - The World Tonight, ANC, September 23, 2020
 
