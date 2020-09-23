Ex-Speaker urges Velasco: Let Cayetano stay as House leader

The former Speaker of the House of Representatives on Wednesday urged Marinduque Rep. Lord Allan Velasco to let Speaker Alan Peter Cayetano keep his post despite their term-sharing deal.

In the deal that President Rodrigo Duterte forged, Cayetano is supposed to serve as Speaker for 15 months or until October, followed by Velasco.



"Kung naumpisahan na ni Cong. Alan Peter Cayetano iyan, ipatapos mo na sa kaniya iyan," former House Speaker Pantaleon Alvarez urged Velasco. "Para sa bayan na lang, magkaisa tayo."

(If Cong. Alan Peter Cayetano has started that, just him finish the term. Let's just unite for the country.)

"Next year, 2021, filing ng certificate of candidacy. Kung mayroon mang magandang magagawa, ano pang magagawa ng bagong Speaker? Let's be practical about it.

(Next year, 2021, will be the deadline for the filing of the certificate of candidacy. What good can a new Speaker do in that amount of time?)

Majority of House lawmakers want Cayetano to stay as their leader, Deputy Speaker LRay Villafuerte earlier said.

Velasco said he remains interested in the Speakership and that he had "worked quietly", contrary to Villafuerte's allegation that he "was not active" in Congress and was mum on major issues.

Velasco's Speakership bid in 2019 enjoyed the backing of the President's daughter Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio, who reportedly worked behind the scenes to oust Alvarez.

Duterte-Carpio was at odds then with Cayetano, who she accused of making a “veiled threat” that the administration coalition might “break up” and affect the 2022 presidential elections, if she backed Velasco for speaker.

Cayetano last year said he and the President's daughter had "sorted out" their rift.



ANC, Sept. 23, 2020