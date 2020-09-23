Easing coronavirus lockdown should rest on public confidence, readiness: health workers, business group

Public confidence and readiness should determine whether or not the government should ease the coronavirus lockdown of Metro Manila, an alliance of health workers and a business group said Wednesday.

The public transport system should be prepared enough to prevent outbreaks of the disease, while retail establishments should have a system to notify customers in case they have contact with a coronavirus patient, said Dr. Anna Ong-Lim of the Healthcare Professionals Alliance Against COVID-19.

"Ang tanong na dapat sagutin: kumusta ba ang ating estado ng preparation across all sectors?" she told TeleRadyo. "Lahat ng ito dapat mag-indicate na kaya na nating lahat gawin ang kaniya-kaniyang role."

(The question that should be asked is: How is the state of preparation across all sectors? All of them should indicate na we can all do our own roles.)

The public's confidence on health protocols should hold "equal importance" with easing restrictions to rescue the economy, said Management Association of the Philippines president Francis Lim.

"Kahit buksan mo iyong ekonomiya, buksan mo iyong malls, kung walang public confidence dahil nakikita ng mga tao na tumataas ang cases, wala rin masyadong effect iyan," he said.

(Even if you open up the economy, open the malls, if there is no public confidence because the people see that COVID-19 cases are still increasing, that will not have much impact.)

"It’s a question of getting and maintaining the public confidence," he said.

Lim said his group has endorsed the "Seven Commandments" that a group of medical experts proposed to curb coronavirus infections.

The Philippines employs a 4-level community quarantine scheme that dictates the type of business activities allowed in a certain area, as well as travel restrictions.

Metro Manila and 4 other areas will remain under general community quarantine, the second least stringent lockdown level, until Sept. 30.

TeleRadyo, Sept. 23, 2020