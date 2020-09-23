Duterte praised for raising Manila's arbitral win vs Beijing

President Rodrigo Duterte received praise for invoking Manila's 2016 arbitral victory against Beijing in the South China Sea at the United Nations General Assembly. That's after the president set aside the ruling multiple times in order to build stronger ties with China.

One former ambassador is optimistic the move will not damage the relations between the two countries, but high-profile critics of China's Xi Jinping before the International Criminal Court hope Duterte's latest pronouncements on the maritime dispute will be implemented across all levels. - The World Tonight, ANC, September 23, 2020

