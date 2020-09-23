Home  >  News

Duterte praised for raising Manila's arbitral win vs Beijing

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Sep 23 2020 10:52 PM

Watch also in iWant or TFC.tv

President Rodrigo Duterte received praise for invoking Manila's 2016 arbitral victory against Beijing in the South China Sea at the United Nations General Assembly. That's after the president set aside the ruling multiple times in order to build stronger ties with China.

One former ambassador is optimistic the move will not damage the relations between the two countries, but high-profile critics of China's Xi Jinping before the International Criminal Court hope Duterte's latest pronouncements on the maritime dispute will be implemented across all levels. - The World Tonight, ANC, September 23, 2020
 
Read More:  The World Tonight   UN General Assembly   Rodrigo Duterte   UNGA Duterte speech   South China Sea arbitral victory   South China Sea  