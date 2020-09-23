Home  >  News

Cebu City sees 'encouraging' coronavirus recoveries: mayor

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Sep 23 2020 12:56 PM | Updated as of Sep 23 2020 12:57 PM

Cebu City is seeing "encouraging" figures in its pandemic fight, with 9 in 10 patients having recovered from the novel coronavirus disease, Mayor Edgardo Labella said Wednesday. 

Out of the central Philippine city's 9,920 total patients, about 89 percent or 8,873 have recovered as of Tuesday, he told ABS-CBN's TeleRadyo. 

The city also tallied just 12 new infections and zero deaths on Sept. 22, he said. 

"Medyo encouraging ang ating kondisyon dito. Nonetheless, hindi talaga tayo nagkukumpiyansa," he said.

(Our condition here is encouraging. Nonetheless, we will not be complacent.)

Cebu City, home to about 1 million people, is still implementing a quarantine pass system to limit crowds in public places, he said. 

Movie theaters remained shut and all places of worship are open at half of their capacity, even if the city is already under the least stringent lockdown level, the modified general community quarantine, the mayor said.

The city was first placed under the strictest enhanced community quarantine on March 28, lasting for a month. After some relaxation, the ECQ was reimposed for a time in May, June, and July. 

