ABISO: Ilang bahagi ng Quezon City, #WalangKuryente ngayong Miyerkoles

Posted at Sep 23 2020 07:15 AM

Mawawalan ng kuryente ang ilang bahagi ng Quezon City ngayong Miyerkoles. Panoorin dito ang buong ulat ni Lyza Aquino ng ABS-CBN News.

TeleRadyo, Setyembre 23, 2020

