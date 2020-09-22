ABISO: Ilang bahagi ng Quezon City, #WalangKuryente ngayong Miyerkoles
ABS-CBN News
Posted at Sep 23 2020 07:15 AM
TeleRadyo, tagalog news, walang kuryente, Meralco, power interruption, blackout
- /spotlight/09/23/20/a-covid-19-vaccine-for-children-may-not-arrive-before-fall-2021
- /life/09/23/20/for-young-peoples-sexual-health-the-pandemic-changes-the-game
- /video/news/09/23/20/low-pressure-area-to-dampen-parts-of-visayas-mindanao
- /spotlight/09/23/20/on-venus-cloudy-with-a-chance-of-microbial-life
- /spotlight/09/23/20/is-the-coronavirus-affecting-the-hearts-of-college-athletes