VP Duterte speaks in Mandarin in video message for China

Watch more on iWantTFC

Vice President Sara Duterte was among the Philippine government officials who extended her greeting on the 74th founding anniversary of the People's Republic of China on Thursday, September 21.

A video message from the vice president, who was in South Korea for an education summit, was shown during the celebration in Manila. Duterte delivered her message in both English and Mandarin.

(Report by Zen Hernandez, ABS-CBN News)