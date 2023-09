Watch more on iWantTFC

A haze that enveloped Metro Manila on Friday can be viewed from Quezon City.

Smog has affected parts of Metro Manila, prompting local governments to suspend classes.

PAGASA said the weather in Metro Manila, Calabarzon, and parts of Central Luzon is "conducive for haze or smog formation" due to thermal inversion, or the presence of warm air on top of the cooler air near the ground.