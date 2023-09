Groups commemorate 51st anniversary of Martial Law declaration

Watch more on iWantTFC

Several groups marched Thursday, September 21, toward Mendiola, Manila on the 51st anniversary of the declaration of Martial Law by the late dictator Ferdinand Marcos, Sr.

The groups spoke up against the "rebranding" of the Marcos name through the presidency of his namesake son, and called on Filipinos to remember the abuses during Martial Law to prevent a repeat of history.

(Video by Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News)