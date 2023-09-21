Home  >  News

Divorce bill hurdles PH Senate committee level

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Sep 22 2023 01:02 AM

Watch more on iWantTFC

A bill to legalize divorce in the Philippines is poised to undergo debates at the Senate.

The proposed measure seeks to make the process much easier for poor Filipinos. - The World Tonight, ANC, September 21, 2023
Read More:  ANC   The World Tonight   Senate   divorce   divorce bill  