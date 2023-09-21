Home  >  News

PatrolPH

'News Patrol': 6 akusado sa kaso ng 'missing sabungeros' nagpasok ng not guilty plea

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Sep 22 2023 02:17 AM

Watch more on iWantTFC

Naghain nang not guilty plea ang 6 na akusado sa kaso ng mga nawawalang sabungeros sa Maynila, ngayong Huwebes, Setyembre 21.

Humiling din sa korte ang mga akusado na makapagpiyansa.
News Patrol, Huwebes, 21 Setyembre 2023

Bisitahin ang Patrol.PH para sa iba pang mga balita.
Read More:  Tagalog news   News Patrol   missiing sabungeros   suspekm kaso   not guilty   Maynila  