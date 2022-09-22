Watch more News on iWantTFC

MANILA – The Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA) is encouraging the youth to take up the agriculture-related courses it is offering.

Deputy Director General Aniceto Bertiz III told TeleRadyo on Thursday that this in line with President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr.’s directive to make agriculture a priority sector.

“Marami nga po tayo na mga nae-engganyo dahil meron na rin po tayong mga 3 years diploma courses sa agriculture skills training and development po. At napakalaking tulong po ‘to sa ating mga magsasaka, dahil nga po doon sa mga kurso na pwede po nilang makuha,” he said.

(We have encouraged a lot of young people because we have 3-year diploma courses in agriculture skills training and development. This is of great help to farmers.)

Bertiz said students can learn a lot from their Program for Accelerating Farm School Establishment (PAFSE).

“Ang mga nakukuha po nila dito na mga training courses ay andyaan po yung tinatawag nating mga farm mechanizations, yung rice machinery operations, ganun rin po yung drying and milling plant services,” he said.

(They can get training in farm mechanizations, rice machinery operations, and drying and milling plant services.)

The official also noted that they have an agro-entrepreneurship course for those who want to get into agri-business.

“Agro-entrepreneurship po, marami rin pong kababayan, lalong-lalo na yung kabataan na kumuha nito. Dahil kahit nga po hindi sila magsaka, ay natututo silang magbenta ng mga produktong agrikultura po.”

(A lot of young people are taking agro-entrepreneurship, because even if they don't engage in farming, they learn to sell agricultural products.)

--TeleRadyo, 22 September 2022

