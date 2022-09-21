Home  >  News

Senior citizen sugatan matapos mabangga ng ambulansiya sa QC

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Sep 22 2022 07:09 AM

MAYNILA—Isang 71 anyos na lalaki ang sugatan matapos mabangga ng ambulansiya sa Novaliches, Quezon City noong Miyerkoles.

Kita sa CCTV ng Brgy. Bagbag na dire-diretso tumatawid ang lalaki, nang mabangga siya ng ambulance, na tyempo nag-counterflow dahil may dadalhing pasyente sa ospital.

Nagkaayos naman ang dalawang panig.

Sinagot din ng ambulance driver ang pagpapagamot umano ng biktima.

Samantala, duguan ang labi at may mga galos sa katawan ang isang driver matapos bumangga ang minamaneho niyang taxi sa mga concrete barriers sa EDSA-Ortigas, Huwebes ng madaling araw.

Kwento ni Edito Montes Claros, galing siya ng Paranaque City at maghahatid sana ng pasahero sa Cubao, Quezon City nang may nanggitgit umano sa kaniya habang binabaybay ang EDSA.

Hindi na aniya naiwasan ang mga barriers kaya sumalpok siya dito. Tatlong barrier at isang solar panel ang nasira dahil sa lakas ng pagkakabangga.

Agad naman nilapatan ng paunang lunas ang driver, habang dumiretso na sa opisina ang pasahero.—Ulat ni Lyza Aquino, ABS-CBN News

