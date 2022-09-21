Home  >  News

Groups hold protests to mark 50th anniversary of martial law declaration

Posted at Sep 22 2022 12:03 AM

Never again, and never forget. This is the battlecry of Filipino activists who vow to resist attempts to whitewash the atrocities committed during the Philippines’ martial law era. - The World Tonight, ANC, September 21, 2022
