No mention of martial law anniversary as Marcos Jr. addresses UNGA

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Sep 22 2022 12:07 AM

Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. avoided any mention of the martial law anniversary as he spoke before the UN General Assembly Tuesday. - The World Tonight, ANC, September 21, 2022
