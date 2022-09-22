Home  >  News

House lawmakers question proposed 2023 budget for Office of Vice President

Posted at Sep 22 2022 11:59 PM

Several House lawmakers questioned the huge increase in the proposed budget for the Philippine vice president’s office, which includes P500 million for confidential activities. - The World Tonight, ANC, September 22, 2022
