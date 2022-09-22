Home > News House lawmakers question proposed 2023 budget for Office of Vice President ABS-CBN News Posted at Sep 22 2022 11:59 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more News on iWantTFC Several House lawmakers questioned the huge increase in the proposed budget for the Philippine vice president’s office, which includes P500 million for confidential activities. - The World Tonight, ANC, September 22, 2022 Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber ANC, The World Tonight Read More: ANC The World Tonight OVP Office of the Vice President House of Representatives Sara Duterte proposed 2023 budget /news/09/23/22/karding-likely-to-intensify-to-severe-storm-before-landfall/video/news/09/22/22/marcos-meets-kishida-blair/video/news/09/22/22/enrile-makes-case-to-revive-1935-constitution/news/09/22/22/marcos-meets-biden-on-sidelines-of-un-general-assembly/video/news/09/22/22/court-junks-dojs-bid-to-declare-cpp-npa-as-terrorists