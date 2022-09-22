Home  >  News

Enrile makes case to revive 1935 Constitution

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Sep 22 2022 11:50 PM

Watch more News on iWantTFC

One of the framers of the 1987 Philippine Constitution slammed charter amendments proposed by Juan Ponce Enrile, the president’s chief legal adviser.

He said Enrile’s ideas on the president’s power to declare martial law are ridiculous and very dangerous. - The World Tonight, ANC, September 22, 2022
 
Read More:  ANC   The World Tonight   Juan Ponce Enrile   Senate   1987 Constitution   1935 Constitution  