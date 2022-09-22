Home > News Manila court junks DOJ’s bid to declare CPP-NPA as terrorists ABS-CBN News Posted at Sep 22 2022 11:04 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more News on iWantTFC The Philippine government loses a court bid to declare the local communist party and left-wing rebels as terror organizations. The government’s anti-insurgency task force insists these groups have committed acts of terrorism. - The World Tonight, ANC, September 22, 2022 Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber ANC, The World Tonight, Read More: ANC The World Tonight CPP-NPA Manila RTC DOJ Department of Justice terrorism Anti-Terror Law /news/09/22/22/up-announces-resumption-of-upcat-for-ay-2024-2025/news/09/22/22/lawmakers-go-after-vp-dutertes-2023-budget/news/09/22/22/lola-patay-sa-pananaga-ng-sariling-apo-sa-albay/news/09/22/22/1987-constitution-framers-law-experts-junk-enriles-cha-cha-proposals/sports/09/22/22/valorant-team-secret-rrq-picked-as-vct-franchise-teams