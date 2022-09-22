Home  >  News

Manila court junks DOJ’s bid to declare CPP-NPA as terrorists

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Sep 22 2022 11:04 PM

The Philippine government loses a court bid to declare the local communist party and left-wing rebels as terror organizations.

The government’s anti-insurgency task force insists these groups have committed acts of terrorism. - The World Tonight, ANC, September 22, 2022
