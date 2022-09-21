Home  >  News

Filipino-American activists in California protest on martial law anniversary

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Sep 22 2022 12:46 AM

Several survivors of martial law abuses in the Philippines unite with Filipino-American activists in California to protest the ongoing US visit of Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

They recalled the atrocities they suffered during the regime of the President’s father, Ferdinand Marcos Sr. - The World Tonight, ANC, September 21, 2022
 
