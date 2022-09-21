Home > News Filipino-American activists in California protest on martial law anniversary ABS-CBN News Posted at Sep 22 2022 12:46 AM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more News on iWantTFC Several survivors of martial law abuses in the Philippines unite with Filipino-American activists in California to protest the ongoing US visit of Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. They recalled the atrocities they suffered during the regime of the President’s father, Ferdinand Marcos Sr. - The World Tonight, ANC, September 21, 2022 Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber ANC, The World Tonight Read More: ANC The World Tonight California US overseas Filipinos Martial law at 50 martial law protests Ferdinand Marcos Sr. Bongbong Marcos /video/spotlight/09/22/22/why-its-unlikely-that-marcos-would-declare-martial-law/entertainment/09/22/22/look-gimik-girls-judy-ann-g-tongi-mylene-reunite/news/09/22/22/mtrcb-seeks-authority-to-regulate-online-streaming-services/video/business/09/22/22/ph-shares-drop-to-6341-ahead-of-fed-decision/video/news/09/22/22/no-mention-of-martial-law-anniversary-by-marcos-at-unga