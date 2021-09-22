Home  >  News

Mayor Isko Moreno Domagoso vows to be a 'healing president'

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Sep 22 2021 09:32 PM

Manila Mayor Francisco "Isko Moreno" Domagoso jumped into what's now turning out to be a tight race for the Philippine presidency in 2022.

Domagoso vows to be a healing president, along with his running mate, social media superstar, Dr. Willie Ong. - ANC, The World Tonight, September 22, 2021
 
