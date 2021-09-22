Home  >  News

Lawmakers threaten to delay 2022 budget over unreleased projects

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Sep 22 2021 10:05 PM

Watch more on iWantTFC

Some Philippine congressmen threaten to delay the passage of the proposed 2022 national budget worth more than P5 trillion. - ANC, The World Tonight, September 22, 2021
 
Read More:  ANC   The World Tonight   House of Representatives   proposed 2022 budget  