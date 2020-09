Some aftershocks rock Surigao del Sur - Phivolcs

Watch also in iWant or TFC.tv

Some aftershocks have hit Surigao Del Sur following a magnitude 6.1 quake offshore, the country's chief seismologist said Tuesday.

The magnitude of the aftershocks ranged from 3.2 to 5.2, weaker than the quake that struck the waters off Bayabas town on Monday, said Phivolcs director Renato Solidum.

The quake was caused by a movement of the Philippine trench. Tremors generated by this trench may cause a tsunami if their magnitude is at least 6.5 and they hit at a depth of 30 kilometers or shallower, said Solidum.

Watch his full interview here.

TeleRadyo, Sept. 22, 2020