Ombudsman stops lifestyle checks on gov't officials

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Sep 22 2020 10:21 PM

After restricting public access to officials' statements of assets. liabilities and net worth, the Ombudsman revealed he has stopped the lifestyle checks on government officials as well.

Ombudsman Samuel Martires also floated the idea of abolishing his office and the anti-graft court, citing the supposed refusal of witnesses to testify against corruption in government. - The World Tonight, ANC, September 22, 2020
