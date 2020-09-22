Home  >  News

Marine ecosystem sa Cebu town 'nasira' sa pagkuha ng Manila Bay dolomite

Posted at Sep 22 2020

Nagreklamo ang mga mangingisda sa Alcoy, Cebu dahil nasira ang marine ecosystem sa kanilang lugar nang kuhanin doon ang dolomite na itinambak sa Manila Bay. Nagpa-Patrol, Jeck Batallones. TV Patrol, Martes, 22 Setyembre 2020

