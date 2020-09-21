Low pressure area to bring more rains in some areas: PAGASA

A low pressure area on Tuesday will continue to drench some parts of the Philippines after tropical storm Marce (international name: Dolphin) left the country, according to the state weather bureau.

The LPA was 55 kilometers west northwest of Catarman, Northern Samar at 3 a.m., said PAGASA.

The weather disturbance will bring cloudy skies and scattered rains over Mimaropa, Bicol regions and the Visayas, PAGASA weather forecaster Meno Mendoza said.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country will experience fair weather with possible thunderstorms, he told TeleRadyo.

The LPA is unlikely to intensify into a storm, PAGASA Aldczar Aurelio said on Facebook.

La Niña, a weather pattern characterized by more frequent rains than typical, has a 70 percent chance of emerging in the last quarter of the year, PAGASA earlier said.

The weather pattern can last until the first half of 2021, said the agency.

La Niña, caused by below-average sea surface temperatures, can occur on average every 2 to 7 years, said the US National Ocean Service.

TeleRadyo, Sept. 22, 2020