Infra funds for Cayetano's turf 'vetted', says Villafuerte

The Department of Public Works and Highways "vetted" the infrastructure funding for Taguig, the bailiwick of House Speaker Alan Peter Cayetano, his colleague said Tuesday, following questions about the allocation.

Taguig has low-lying areas that need flood control projects. It also needs to construct more buildings due to congestion, a problem that faces most areas in Metro Manila, said House Deputy Speaker for Finance and Camarines Sur 2nd District Rep. Luis Raymund Villafuerte Jr.

"That has been vetted by the Department of Public Works. It’s not the Speaker or the incumbent congressman who puts those projects. We can suggest but they validate. For sure, there’s a need for that," he told ANC.

Villafuerte last week traded barbs with Negros Oriental 3rd District Rep. Arnolfo Teves Jr., who questioned the DPWH funding of around P11 billion each for Taguig and Camarines Sur.

Cayetano and his wife Lani run the 2 districts of Taguig, while Villafuerte, a close ally of the Speaker, represents a district in Camarines Sur where his son is governor.

"There’s no reason for any congressman to complain at this point because the budget process has just started. If they have concerns, issues, they can still address, ask the department and the leadership can address them, resolve," said Villafuerte.

"There are individual needs, district needs that have to be settled. We’re not fighting for our own personal interest anyway. If there’s a road that has to be bridged, connecting towns, that will decongest traffic, that will open economic activity, it’s the right of that congressman as the representative to fight for that," he added.

ANC, Sept. 22, 2020