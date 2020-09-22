Hepe ng NBI legal section, kapatid arestado sa umano'y pangingikil

Inaresto ng National Bureau of Investigation ang sarili nilang hepe ng Legal section at kapatid nitong immigration officer matapos umanong magkuntsabahan ang 2 para kikilan ang mga iniimbestigahang opisyal ng Bureau of Immigration sa pastillas scam. Nagpa-Patrol, Niko Baua. TV Patrol, Martes, 22 Setyembre 2020

