TV Patrol

Hepe ng NBI legal section, kapatid arestado sa umano'y pangingikil

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Sep 22 2020 08:05 PM

Inaresto ng National Bureau of Investigation ang sarili nilang hepe ng Legal section at kapatid nitong immigration officer matapos umanong magkuntsabahan ang 2 para kikilan ang mga iniimbestigahang opisyal ng Bureau of Immigration sa pastillas scam. Nagpa-Patrol, Niko Baua. TV Patrol, Martes, 22 Setyembre 2020

