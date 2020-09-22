Home  >  News

Cebu residents decry environmental damage caused by dolomite mining

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Sep 22 2020 10:57 PM

Watch also in iWant or TFC.tv

Residents in Alcoy, Cebu complain about the damage caused by mining dolomite in their area. The controversial artificial white sand beach project in Manila Bay also affected fishermen's livelihood in Cebu. - The World Tonight, ANC, September 22, 2020
 
Read More:  ANC   The World Tonight   dolomite   Alcoy Cebu dolomite mining   Manila Bay white sand project  