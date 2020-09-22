Birthday party, drinking sprees spur Baguio coronavirus cases: mayor

A birthday and drinking sprees led to an uptick in Baguio City's coronavirus cases, Mayor Benjamin Magalong said Tuesday.

Barangay Slaughter House recorded 38 COVID-19 infections due to the revelry, he told ABS-CBN's TeleRadyo.

"Nang mag-inuman, malasing, iisang baso na lang, iisang utensil ang ginagamit... Wala nang physical distancing, wala na ring pakialam sa minimum health standards," Magalog said.

(When they got drunk, they shared just one drinking glass, one utensil. There was no longer any physical distancing, compliance to the minimum health standards.)

This forced authorities to lock down a "critical zone" of the barangay where around 50 families live, he said.

Authorities also locked down the lagoon area of Barangay Lourdes extension due to residents who were uncooperative during contact-tracing efforts, said the mayor.

"Iyong iba nagtago pa (some residents even hid)," he said.

Baguio has tallied 564 coronavirus infections, of which around 170 are active, Magalong said.

The COVID-19 uptick will push back the limited re-opening of Baguio's tourism to next week, he said.

TeleRadyo, Sept. 22, 2020