Baguio to welcome 200 visitors daily starting next week

Baguio City will accept 200 visitors daily starting next week as it partially reopens its tourism industry that the coronavirus pandemic had shuttered for around 7 months, Mayor Benjamin Magalong said Tuesday.

The mountain city's tourism corridor will be limited to visitors from neighboring Ilocos Norte, Ilocos Sur, La Union and Pangasinan provinces, he said.

"Sinusunod namin iyong aming framework na tinatawag na 3S: surely, safely and slowly. It will be a calibrated and graduated opening ng aming tourism industry," Magalong told ABS-CBN's TeleRadyo.

(We are following our so-called '3S' framework.)

Baguio tourists and some residents will have to participate in the health department's pilot test of the coronavirus antigen screening, he said.

This test analyzes nasal and oral specimen, and can yield results in 15 minutes. Similar to the PCR or polymerase chain reaction test, the gold standard in screening, the antigen tests detect "current infection", officials earlier said.

Baguio's flower farms, Mines View and Burnham parks, hotels and restaurants will be open, while bars remain restricted, Magalong said.

Tourists can also visit the Bencab Museum in nearby Tuba town, Tublay's picnic area, the Sakura trees in Benguet province, and the Sunflower farm in La Trinidad, said the mayor.

Baguio has tallied 564 coronavirus infections, of which around 170 are active, Magalong said.

TeleRadyo, Sept. 22, 2020