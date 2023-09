VP Duterte on 'chaos' of politics: I've learned how to filter, focus

Watch more on iWantTFC

Vice President Sara Duterte said she has learned how to "filter and focus" amid what she described as the "chaos" of politics, citing her experience growing up as the daughter of a long-time government official, former Davao City Mayor and former President Rodrigo Duterte.

Duterte got candid on navigating politics in an interview with reporters on Thursday, September 21, after her speech as a keynote speaker at the 2023 Global Education and Innovation Summit in Seoul, South Korea.

Asked whether she is "hurt" by criticisms, particularly in relation to her seeking confidential funds for both the Office of the Vice President and the Department of Education which she also heads, Duterte had this answer.