Scam Watch: This scam uses fake Facebook link to steal your money

Heads up, Kapamilya! There is a scam on Facebook that seeks to steal a person's information by tricking the user that their post has violated Facebook community standards.

Scam Watch Pilipinas co-lead convenor Art Samaniego Jr. said some Facebook users have complained that they have received a notification on FB, saying their post had violated community standards for using a fake name, sharing misleading content or insulting users.

Samaniego, however, noted that the scam is actually just one Facebook page that is using the FB logo illegally.

"Ang ginawa niya lang ay shinare niya lang 'yung post mo para ma-notify ka na mayroong tao na nagshare sa post mo at ikaw akala mo galing sa Facebook 'yun kasi sabi nga your post against our community," he said in a TeleRadyo Serbisyo interview.

He said the fake FB page directs users to another fake "Facebook" site in an attempt to steal users' passwords and friends list.

"'Yung link pupunta siya sa isang fake login ng Facebook. Kapag pinasok mo 'yung pangalan mo, mananakaw 'yung account mo," he said.

"Kapag nanakaw 'yung account, pwede 'yun gamitin ng mga scammers para humingin ng pera, mangutang, sabihin may sakit [ka] at manghihingi ng pera," he added.

A check on the fake FB website also shows that its programming language had Chinese characters and that the site originated from mainland China.

Samaniego said FB users who get requests for money from their own FB friends should doublecheck if the person is really who he is.

"If the person sends a message on FB, call him up or use Twitter. Don't use the same platform," he said.

To avoid being scammed, he said he follows several simple rules: magduda, mang-isnab, magdamot at magsumbong.