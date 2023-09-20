Home  >  News

NGO in Surigao del Norte rejects NBI’s allegations of child abuse

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Sep 21 2023 12:27 AM

The National Bureau of Investigation is challenged to prove that a group based in Surigao del Norte province is exploiting children for hard labor and forced marriages. - The World Tonight, ANC, September 20, 2023
