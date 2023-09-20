Home > News NGO in Surigao del Norte rejects NBI’s allegations of child abuse ABS-CBN News Posted at Sep 21 2023 12:27 AM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC The National Bureau of Investigation is challenged to prove that a group based in Surigao del Norte province is exploiting children for hard labor and forced marriages. - The World Tonight, ANC, September 20, 2023 Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber ANC, The World Tonight, ANC promo Read More: ANC The World Tonight NBI National Bureau of Investigation Surigao del Norte child abuse /overseas/09/21/23/garland-denies-political-influence-on-trump-biden-prosecutions/spotlight/09/21/23/report-shows-abuse-of-domestic-workers-by-diplomats/news/09/21/23/afp-plans-to-file-perjury-charges-vs-2-environmental-activists/spotlight/09/21/23/climate-crisis-has-opened-the-gates-to-hell-un-chief/video/business/09/21/23/ph-shares-close-lower-ahead-of-fed-bsp-rate-decisions