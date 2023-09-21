Home  >  News

Mga bata tumakas sa Socorro Bayanihan dahil umano sa sapilitang trabaho, kasal

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Sep 21 2023 07:43 PM

Napuntahan ng ABS-CBN News team ang lugar sa bundok na pinagtaguan ng mga batang tumakas umano mula sa grupong Socorro Bayanihan Services Inc. dahil sa sapilitang pagpapatrabaho at pagpapakasal sa kanila. Ikinuwento ng kaanak ng ilang biktima na nagkakawatak-watak ang kanilang pamilya dahil sa kagagawan ng naturang grupo. Nagpa-Patrol, Niko Baua. TV Patrol, Huwebes, 21 Setyembre 2023

