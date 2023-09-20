Home  >  News

Oceana urges Marcos to declare parts of West PH Sea as marine protected areas

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Sep 21 2023 12:24 AM | Updated as of Sep 21 2023 12:27 AM

An advocacy group wants Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to designate parts of the West Philippine Sea as marine protected areas.

The suggestion was made as Philippine marine researchers bared the extent of damage to the Rozul Reef. - The World Tonight, ANC, September 20, 2023
 
