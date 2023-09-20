Home > News Defense chief vows probe into attempts to discredit AFP ABS-CBN News Posted at Sep 21 2023 12:21 AM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC Suspicion of an alleged plot to discredit the Philippine military. The Philippine defense chief believes this may involve two environment activists who claim the military had kidnapped them. - The World Tonight, ANC, September 20, 2023 Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber ANC, The World Tonight, ANC promo Read More: ANC The World Tonight AFP Armed Forces of the Philippines DND Department of National Defense Jhed Tamano Jonila Castro /video/overseas/09/21/23/whats-left-of-derna-after-devastating-floods/sports/09/20/23/dj-joins-sibol-dota-2-roster-for-asian-games/entertainment/09/20/23/maricel-soriano-reacts-to-taray-queen-moniker/entertainment/09/20/23/jed-madela-natuwa-sa-kapangalang-section-sa-paaralan-sa-cotabato/news/09/20/23/teodoro-wants-increased-presence-in-west-ph-sea-amid-reef-damage