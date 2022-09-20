PAGASA monitoring LPA off Central Luzon

Watch more News on iWantTFC

MANILA -- State weather bureau PAGASA is monitoring a low pressure area outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR).

In its latest public weather forecast, PAGASA said the low pressure area was last spotted 1,015 km east of Central Luzon.

"Itong LPA na ating mino-monitor ay kumikilos pasilangan o palayo nga sa ating area of responsibility kaya wala po itong direktang epekto sa anumang bahagi ng ating bansa," weather forecaster Anna Clauren Jorda told TeleRadyo.

(This LPA we are monitoring is moving eastward or away from our area of responsibility, so it has no direct effect on any part of our country.)

In the meantime, the southwest monsoon or habagat continues to affect central and southern Luzon, the state weather bureau said.

Metro Manila, Bataan, Zambales, Cavite, Batangas, Occidental Mindoro and Northern Palawan including Cuyo Islands may experience cloudy skies with scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms due to the southwest monsoon, according to PAGASA.

Flash floods or landslides due to moderate to at times heavy rains are possible in these areas.

The rest of the country, meanwhile, will likely face partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers or thunderstorms.

--TeleRadyo, 21 September 2022