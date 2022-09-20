Home  >  News

Marcos visits NYSE, woos American businesses to invest in PH

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Sep 21 2022 12:19 AM

Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. tried to entice American investors during his visit to the New York Stock Exchange. - The World Tonight, ANC, September 20, 2022
