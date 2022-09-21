Home  >  News

Misis ng Pinoy na napatay sa Amerika, humihingi ng hustisya

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Sep 21 2022 09:03 PM

Humihingi ng hustisya ang naiwang misis ng Pilipinong binaril at napatay sa San Lorenzo, California. Patuloy ang imbestigasyon sa pamamaril na hinihinalang nag-ugat sa insidente ng road rage. Nagpa-Patrol, Chat Ansagay. TV Patrol, Miyerkoles, 21 Setyembre 2022

