House begins debates for proposed P5.26-T budget for 2023

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Sep 21 2022 12:21 AM

Philippine House lawmakers begin plenary debates on the government’s proposed 2023 national budget. Progressive lawmakers are displeased by the budget’s allocation of even more funds for state surveillance while providing much less for social aid. - The World Tonight, ANC, September 20, 2022
 
