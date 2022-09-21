Gastos ng Comelec hindi masasayang kung ipagpapaliban ang barangay elections: Olivarez

Watch more News on iWantTFC

MAYNILA – Hindi masasayang ang ginastos ng Commission on Elections sa paghahanda para sa Barangay at Sangguniang Kabataan Elections (BSKE) sakaling tuluyan itong ipagpaliban, ayon sa isang mambabatas.

Matatandaang nakalusot ang batas sa Mababang Kapulungan nitong Martes na nagpapaliban sa BSKE sa Disyembre sa 2023.

“Doon po sa pag-uusap namin sa Comelec sa committee hearing, hindi po masasayang po yun at magagamit rin po yan for the election for next year,” ayon kay Paranaque 1st District Edwin Olivarez, na siyang pangunahing may-akda ng batas na nagpapaliban ng BSKE sa House of Representatives.

Kuwento ni Olivares, hindi pa naman naiimprenta ang mga balotang gagamitin sa nasabing halalan.

“Yung lang mga pong ibang mga preparation, na mga supplies, doon lang po, at aking pagkakaalam po, ang ngagagastos pa lang nila, as of nun pong meeting po namin, nasa P800,000 pa lang,” aniya.

Matatandaang una nang sinabi ni Comelec Chairman George Garcia na kakailanganin ng kanilang komisyon ng dagdag na P5 bilyon kung ipagpapaliban ang eleksyon.

--TeleRadyo, 21 Setyembre 2022