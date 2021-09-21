Home  >  News

Senate orders arrest of Pharmally official over evasive answers

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Sep 21 2021 11:03 PM

A Philippine Senate panel orders the arrest of a company executive linked to an allegedly overpriced government purchase of pandemic supplies. - ANC, The World Tonight, September 21, 2021
 
