The number of outbound Filipino migrant workers is steadily picking up this year and has reached about 70,000 monthly, government said on Tuesday.

This figure includes about 40,000 seafarers, around the same tally pre-pandemic, said Philippine Overseas Employment Administration administrator Bernard Olalia.

Meanwhile, at least 30,000 land-based OFWs head abroad per monthly, he said.

Nurses in particular are in high demand in the United Kingdom, Germany, Saudi Arabia, and Qatar, Olalia said.

"Ang ibig pong sabihin nito, lumuluwag na po ‘yong pagbubukas ng ekonomiya ng mga countries of destination natin, pati po ‘yong mga travel and border restrictions ay unti-unti na pong lumuluwag," he said in a televised public briefing.

(This means the economy of countries of destination is opening up, and travel and border restrictions are slowly easing.)

There were some 2.2 million overseas Filipino workers in 2019.

OFW deployment saw a 74-percent decrease last year due to the coronavirus pandemic, said Olalia.

At least 1.4 million OFWs were forced to go back home due to the crisis, Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana said on Monday.

Despite the economic slowdown that the pandemic caused, OFWs still managed to send home $33.2 billion last year, equivalent to one-third of the present P4.506 trillion national budget, a senator earlier said.



