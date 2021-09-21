Home > News Pharmally exec pinaaresto; gobyerno 'napamahal' sa imported mask ABS-CBN News Posted at Sep 21 2021 08:12 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC Ipinaaresto ng Senado ang isang opisyal ng Pharmally Pharmaceutical Corporation sa pagpapatuloy ng Senate Blue Ribbon Committee investigation sa umano'y overpriced COVID-19 supplies. Nalaman din ng mga senador na nakatipid sana ng milyon-milyon ang gobyerno kung hindi ito nag-angkat ng face masks mula Pharmally. Nagpa-Patrol, Katrina Domingo. TV Patrol, Martes, 21 Setyembre 2021 Bisitahin ang Patrol.PH para sa iba pang mga balita. Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber PatrolPH, Tagalog news, TV Patrol Read More: PatrolPH Tagalog news Pharmally Linconn Ong Senate Senate hearing Senate investigation Covid-19 Covid-19 supplies /video/news/09/21/21/publiko-di-dapat-kampante-sa-pagbaba-ng-covid-19-cases/video/sports/09/21/21/kai-sotto-mainit-na-sinalubong-sa-australia/entertainment/09/21/21/bini-wows-with-synchronization-in-kapit-lang-rehearsals/life/09/21/21/shopping-shorts-new-lip-tints-fitness-watches/overseas/09/21/21/taliban-says-girls-to-return-to-school-soon-as-possible