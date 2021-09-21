Home  >  News

Pharmally exec pinaaresto; gobyerno 'napamahal' sa imported mask

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Sep 21 2021 08:12 PM

Ipinaaresto ng Senado ang isang opisyal ng Pharmally Pharmaceutical Corporation sa pagpapatuloy ng Senate Blue Ribbon Committee investigation sa umano'y overpriced COVID-19 supplies. Nalaman din ng mga senador na nakatipid sana ng milyon-milyon ang gobyerno kung hindi ito nag-angkat ng face masks mula Pharmally. Nagpa-Patrol, Katrina Domingo. TV Patrol, Martes, 21 Setyembre 2021

