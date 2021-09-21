Home  >  News

PH Red Cross defends COVID-19 tests

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Sep 21 2021 11:08 PM | Updated as of Sep 21 2021 11:31 PM

The Philippine Red Cross and its chairman, Senator Richard Gordon, are once again in the crosshairs of President Rodrigo Duterte.

Duterte blamed Gordon for the agency's supposedly flawed COVID-19 tests. - ANC, The World Tonight, September 21, 2021
