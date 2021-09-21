Home  >  News

Mayor Isko Moreno to seek presidency in 2022

Posted at Sep 21 2021 11:00 PM

Manila Mayor Isko Moreno is now the latest entry in the Philippine presidential derby.

Moreno declared his 2022 run Tuesday, before the country's opposition coalition completes its selection process. - ANC, The World Tonight, September 21, 2021
