LPA off Palawan to dampen Mimaropa, Western Visayas

MANILA —A low pressure area off Palawan will dampen Mimaropa and Western Visayas on Tuesday, the state weather bureau said.

It was last monitored over the coastal waters of Dumaran town, Palawan embedded along the intertropical convergence zone (ITCZ) affecting Southern Luzon, the Visayas, and Mindanao, PAGASA said.

The LPA could dissipate in the next 24 hours, as it moved over the West Philippine Sea, PAGASA weather forecaster Joey Figuracion said.

Mimaropa and Western Visayas are expected to experience scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms due to the LPA and the ITCZ, while Metro Manila and the rest of the country is forecast to experience isolated rains or thunderstorms due to the ITCZ or localized thunderstorms, Figuracion added.